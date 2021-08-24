KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,028 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in KB Home by 512.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in KB Home by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 79.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on KBH. Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.79.

Shares of NYSE:KBH traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.40. The company had a trading volume of 117,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,862. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.42. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that KB Home will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

