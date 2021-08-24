Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.41 Billion

Brokerages expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to announce sales of $51.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.86 billion to $53.31 billion. Alphabet posted sales of $38.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year sales of $205.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $193.55 billion to $209.94 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $239.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $226.83 billion to $246.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

GOOGL traded up $25.52 on Thursday, hitting $2,826.35. 49,762 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,697. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,817.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,589.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,224,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,520,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

