Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 2,191 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. Spirit AeroSystems makes up about 1.1% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $8,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,603,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 20,753 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 770,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,466,000 after buying an additional 256,914 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 506,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,885,000 after purchasing an additional 16,991 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPR traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.88. The company had a trading volume of 63,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,801. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $53.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.49.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

