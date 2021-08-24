Annapolis Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,296 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.3% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.

VWO traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.17. The company had a trading volume of 706,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,874,108. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $56.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.40.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

