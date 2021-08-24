Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 90.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 141.3% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.10.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,955.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,108,739 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock traded down $1.70 on Tuesday, hitting $83.22. 47,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,004. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.37. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

