Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 114,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,596,000. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet makes up 1.3% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 698,783. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.75 and a 52-week high of $123.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.11.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

OLLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.54.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $2,838,333.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,618.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $107,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.