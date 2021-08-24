Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Increases Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 261.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,730 shares during the quarter. Bandwidth accounts for approximately 1.6% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.32% of Bandwidth worth $11,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Bandwidth by 30.5% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 919,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,502,000 after purchasing an additional 214,783 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 420.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,060,000 after acquiring an additional 178,833 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter worth $15,268,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 45.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 361,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,790,000 after acquiring an additional 113,489 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 127.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 178,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,605,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.77.

In related news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $46,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,597.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $31,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,972 shares of company stock valued at $249,551 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAND traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.61. 6,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,535. Bandwidth Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.56 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.75, a P/E/G ratio of 52.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.