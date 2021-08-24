Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,249 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 56,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker raised its stake in AT&T by 2.6% during the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 121,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 72,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Argus lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.12.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.49. 715,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,451,420. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $196.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

