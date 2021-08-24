Injective Protocol (INJ) Trading Up 24.2% This Week

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 24th. Injective Protocol has a market capitalization of $390.55 million and approximately $43.56 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $11.96 or 0.00024824 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00054581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00049772 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.68 or 0.00796389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00099160 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol (CRYPTO:INJ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,655,553 coins. The official website for Injective Protocol is injectiveprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Injective Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

