TBH Global Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,834 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises about 1.0% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. TBH Global Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,358.2% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sequent Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.85. 6,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,891. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.78. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $86.03 and a 1-year high of $124.82.

