Cloudbric Market Cap Tops $9.10 Million (CLBK)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLBK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Cloudbric coin can currently be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cloudbric has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. Cloudbric has a total market capitalization of $9.10 million and $327,466.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00054581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00049772 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.68 or 0.00796389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00099160 BTC.

Cloudbric Coin Profile

Cloudbric (CRYPTO:CLBK) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 609,683,917 coins. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cloudbric’s official Twitter account is @cloudbric and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

