Brokerages Anticipate Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Will Announce Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) will report $2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00. Patrick Industries posted earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full year earnings of $8.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $8.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.46 to $9.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PATK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

PATK stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.19. 532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,322. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.89. Patrick Industries has a 52 week low of $47.74 and a 52 week high of $98.83. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, Director Pamela R. Klyn bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.81 per share, for a total transaction of $86,810.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,744.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,200 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $104,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Patrick Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,382,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $287,481,000 after acquiring an additional 111,466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,448,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 681,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,749,000 after purchasing an additional 25,643 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,114,000 after purchasing an additional 104,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

