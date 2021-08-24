Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The information services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:MARK traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.26. 50,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,274. Remark has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $4.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.98.

Get Remark alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Remark stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) by 7,511.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 764,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 754,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.77% of Remark worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Remark from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.