The Graph Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. The Graph has a total market cap of $4.44 billion and $277.96 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, The Graph has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One The Graph coin can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00001955 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Graph alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00054581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00049772 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $383.68 or 0.00796389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.77 or 0.00099160 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph (GRT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GRTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.