Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Insider Michael Alan Farmer Sells 10,000 Shares

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BLDR stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.07. The company had a trading volume of 38,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,592. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.63 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 2.40.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 68.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 10.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 68,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 90.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 187,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 89,055 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

