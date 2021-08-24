Karl W. Mueller Sells 67,500 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) CFO Karl W. Mueller sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $1,788,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE ORI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.40. 33,151 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,576. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.05. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Old Republic International by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORI shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

