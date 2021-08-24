Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.

PANW traded up $70.88 on Tuesday, reaching $443.45. The company had a trading volume of 316,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,950. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $406.92. The firm has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of -97.16 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Loop Capital cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $465.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.73.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,964,910.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

