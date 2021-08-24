K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys 175 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,175 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in AECOM were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in AECOM by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 66,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 20,176 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in AECOM by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AECOM by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

Shares of ACM traded up $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $64.45. The stock had a trading volume of 16,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.46. AECOM has a 12-month low of $37.15 and a 12-month high of $70.04.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Profile

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada, and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental, and energy.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.