JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €106.00 Price Target

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been given a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on shares of Vinci in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on shares of Vinci and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Vinci in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vinci currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €103.29 ($121.51).

Shares of EPA DG traded up €0.47 ($0.55) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €90.74 ($106.75). 627,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,000. Vinci has a 12 month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 12 month high of €88.80 ($104.47). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €91.06.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

