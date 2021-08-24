K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Sells 142,785 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc reduced its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 26.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 405,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 142,785 shares during the period. Suncor Energy makes up about 1.0% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $9,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SU. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 165.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

SU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.42.

Shares of SU traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.74. The stock had a trading volume of 588,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,548,403. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $25.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently -63.64%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing.

