$701.67 Million in Sales Expected for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) to announce $701.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Teleflex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $708.37 million and the lowest is $695.00 million. Teleflex posted sales of $628.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.82 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teleflex.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.80.

TFX traded up $3.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $385.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,219. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total value of $943,253.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,411 shares of company stock worth $7,207,219 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

