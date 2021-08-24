iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,941. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.49. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

