Zacks: Brokerages Expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $866.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will report sales of $866.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $859.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $872.80 million. Valmont Industries posted sales of $733.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year sales of $3.43 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Valmont Industries.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.67.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 291.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after buying an additional 35,302 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

VMI stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $242.13. 97 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,143. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $117.36 and a 1 year high of $265.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.45%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valmont Industries (VMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.