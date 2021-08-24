$2.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) will announce $2.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.14 billion and the highest is $2.19 billion. Cushman & Wakefield reported sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full-year sales of $8.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $9.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

CWK stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $18.09. 34,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -128.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50. Cushman & Wakefield has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $19.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.79.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 3,489,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $64,761,946.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $106,040,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,535,112 shares of company stock valued at $175,045,931 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWK. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

