$3.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will report sales of $3.12 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services reported sales of $2.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full-year sales of $12.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.45 billion to $12.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.90 billion to $13.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share.

UHS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.92.

NYSE:UHS traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $154.79. 10,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,116. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $99.47 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Universal Health Services by 619.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,985,000 after acquiring an additional 770,198 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Universal Health Services by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,936,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $258,438,000 after acquiring an additional 567,789 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $154,618,000 after acquiring an additional 534,988 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 697,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $102,104,000 after acquiring an additional 492,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth $64,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

