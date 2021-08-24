Neutrino USD (USDN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $472.93 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $472.93 million and approximately $7.86 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00051893 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.19 or 0.00124757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.24 or 0.00153879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,117.99 or 0.99738128 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $474.60 or 0.00983739 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,164.50 or 0.06559316 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 473,848,744 coins and its circulating supply is 473,848,162 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

