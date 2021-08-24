Capital Wealth Management LLC Has $2.95 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Capital Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.2% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 340.2% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.45. 35,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,156. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.01.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

