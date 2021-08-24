SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Holdings Increased by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 4.5% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,940. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.94. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $47.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.