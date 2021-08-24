TBH Global Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.79, for a total transaction of $49,958,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,895 shares in the company, valued at $81,155,522.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.34, for a total value of $3,605,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 151,852 shares in the company, valued at $36,496,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 882,103 shares of company stock worth $225,494,350. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Snowflake from $312.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.24.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $5.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,381. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.93.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.16 million. Research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.