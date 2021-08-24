TBH Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,153 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 22,798 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 982,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,012,000 after buying an additional 173,050 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 216,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,989,000 after buying an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after buying an additional 489,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth CMT raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 207,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after buying an additional 25,284 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.75. 1,889,276 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.21. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

