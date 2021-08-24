Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 288 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Charles Schwab Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 261,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 71,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 271,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,342 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $902,000. Finally, First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 175,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.21. 94,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,943,724. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.19. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $162.85 and a 52 week high of $230.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

