Hengehold Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nkcfo LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $105.98. 119,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,395,641. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $107.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.84.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

