TBH Global Asset Management LLC Invests $1.49 Million in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,379,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,634 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,555,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,192,000 after buying an additional 131,032 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 10.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,449,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,885,000 after buying an additional 676,280 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,202,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,960,000 after buying an additional 159,845 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 26.6% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,834,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,802,000 after buying an additional 1,436,557 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.64. 28,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,996. The company has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $58.04 and a 52 week high of $92.10.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In related news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OTIS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

