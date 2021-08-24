TBH Global Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,888 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

NYSE:CI traded up $4.46 on Tuesday, reaching $212.20. 72,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,541. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.54. Cigna Co. has a 52-week low of $158.84 and a 52-week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist cut their target price on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.16.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.