Nestree (EGG) Achieves Market Cap of $8.07 Million

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. In the last week, Nestree has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Nestree coin can now be bought for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $8.07 million and approximately $529,316.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,042.67 or 0.99841915 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00041415 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007256 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00070742 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009854 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00009847 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000996 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,880,474 coins. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

