AXPR Hits Market Capitalization of $5.14 Million (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. Over the last week, AXPR has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AXPR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AXPR has a total market capitalization of $5.14 million and approximately $53,026.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00054420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00014784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00049498 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $383.21 or 0.00796386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00099164 BTC.

About AXPR

AXPR (AXPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire . The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

