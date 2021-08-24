$3.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) will announce $3.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings. Ameriprise Financial reported sales of $2.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year sales of $13.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 billion to $13.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $15.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.10 billion to $15.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS.

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.94.

AMP traded up $3.16 on Thursday, hitting $268.18. 5,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,564. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $141.82 and a 12 month high of $273.59. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Kaspick LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. TIAA Kaspick LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

