Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Position Lowered by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,950 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.21. 721,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,361,568. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $197.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.