Brokerages Expect PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Analysts expect that PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) will report $2.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PVH’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.11 billion and the highest is $2.16 billion. PVH reported sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 31st.

On average, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year sales of $8.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.83 billion to $8.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.11 billion to $9.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.03) earnings per share. PVH’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.40.

NYSE PVH traded up $3.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.81. 32,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,202. PVH has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $121.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 134.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in PVH by 8.7% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,768,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $835,827,000 after acquiring an additional 618,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PVH by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,640,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $822,039,000 after acquiring an additional 140,276 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in PVH in the second quarter worth about $292,613,000. State Street Corp raised its position in PVH by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,534,000 after acquiring an additional 39,907 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PVH by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,223,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,761,000 after acquiring an additional 33,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

