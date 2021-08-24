Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance Sells 5,000 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.25, for a total transaction of C$31,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$770,375.
Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 26th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 5,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.35, for a total transaction of C$36,750.00.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 6,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.15, for a total transaction of C$42,900.00.
- On Tuesday, June 8th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 30,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total transaction of C$180,000.00.
Shares of TSE PEY traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.07. 523,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,715. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.28. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$2.32 and a 12 month high of C$8.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00.
About Peyto Exploration & Development
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.