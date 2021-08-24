Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance Sells 5,000 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.25, for a total transaction of C$31,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$770,375.

Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 5,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.35, for a total transaction of C$36,750.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 6,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.15, for a total transaction of C$42,900.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 30,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total transaction of C$180,000.00.

Shares of TSE PEY traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.07. 523,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,715. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.28. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$2.32 and a 12 month high of C$8.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.02.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

