Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,644,000 after purchasing an additional 28,003 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 59,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 4,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $3.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $208.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.39. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $217.15. The company has a market cap of $88.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.79.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

