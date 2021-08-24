11,161 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Bought by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $61,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $74,000.

DFAC traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,002. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.92. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $28.03.

