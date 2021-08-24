Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Decreased by TBH Global Asset Management LLC

TBH Global Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.9% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $29.56 on Tuesday, reaching $2,851.55. 32,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,225. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,843.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,650.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total value of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,927.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 479,641 shares of company stock worth $361,854,852 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.