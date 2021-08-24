Torray LLC Sells 74 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Torray LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.6% of Torray LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Torray LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 15,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $2,595,000. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $157.08. The stock had a trading volume of 279,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,429,056. The stock has a market cap of $469.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.