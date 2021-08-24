Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Purchases New Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 15,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $2,595,000. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

JPM stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,429,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.12. The firm has a market cap of $470.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

