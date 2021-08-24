Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 2,564 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Charles Schwab Trust Co reduced its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 31.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 294.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,254,000 after buying an additional 1,039,154 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 49,703.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,988,000 after buying an additional 1,030,858 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in Marriott International during the first quarter worth about $107,466,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Marriott International by 160.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,169,000 after purchasing an additional 508,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Marriott International by 69.6% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,219,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,667,000 after purchasing an additional 500,462 shares during the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International stock traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.24. 95,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,884. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.56 and a beta of 1.88. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $88.92 and a one year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAR. Truist lifted their price target on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.07.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.