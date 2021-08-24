Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Trimmed by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,455 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $125.64. 114,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,101,988. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $100.34 and a one year high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.81. The company has a market cap of $222.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,812,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

