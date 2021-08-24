Annapolis Financial Services LLC Acquires 6,895 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 569.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $83.70. The company had a trading volume of 9,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,751. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $58.76 and a 1 year high of $83.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.10.

