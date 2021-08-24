Annapolis Financial Services LLC Acquires 543 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,114,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,508 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 125.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,469,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,910,000 after buying an additional 2,485,842 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,353,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,703,000 after acquiring an additional 743,372 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,199,000 after acquiring an additional 193,961 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,782,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,891,000 after acquiring an additional 989,275 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.41. The stock had a trading volume of 26,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,183. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.94 and a one year high of $78.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.03.

