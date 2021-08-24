Solana (SOL) Price Hits $71.10

Solana (CURRENCY:SOL) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Solana coin can currently be bought for $71.10 or 0.00147810 BTC on popular exchanges. Solana has a total market capitalization of $20.67 billion and approximately $2.24 billion worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Solana has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00054692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00049464 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $382.38 or 0.00794891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.74 or 0.00099247 BTC.

About Solana

SOL is a PoH coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Solana’s total supply is 502,447,900 coins and its circulating supply is 290,662,503 coins. The official website for Solana is solana.com . The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Solana is medium.com/solana-labs . Solana’s official Twitter account is @solaplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol, founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, focus on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. Core to Solana’s scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks in where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. By using Verifiable Delay Functions, PoH allows each node to locally generate timestamps with SHA256 computations. This eliminates the need for the broadcasts of timestamps across the network, improving overall network efficiency. SOL is the native token of the Solana blockchain. Community tokens are held by the Swiss Foundation, which is run by an independent board. This token pool is used for bounties, incentives programs, marketing, and grants. Solana’s mission is to support all high-growth and high-frequency blockchain applications and to democratize the world’s financial systems. “

Buying and Selling Solana

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

